2013 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Sportage is ready to take you on any adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway or your daily commute. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Sportage offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
The Sportage is equipped with all the essential features you need, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. It also boasts a host of convenient features, such as heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive effortless. This Sportage has been well-maintained and has a mileage of 170,000km. Come visit Right Choice Auto today and see this vehicle in person!
Here are 5 features that make this Sportage stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: This Sportage offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe during those chilly winter mornings with heated mirrors that quickly clear away frost.
- Keyless Entry: Get into your Sportage quickly and easily with keyless entry.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
