CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Sportage is ready to take you on any adventure, whether its a weekend getaway or your daily commute. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Sportage offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

The Sportage is equipped with all the essential features you need, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. It also boasts a host of convenient features, such as heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive effortless. This Sportage has been well-maintained and has a mileage of 170,000km. Come visit Right Choice Auto today and see this vehicle in person!

Here are 5 features that make this Sportage stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
Spacious Interior: This Sportage offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space.
Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe during those chilly winter mornings with heated mirrors that quickly clear away frost.
Keyless Entry: Get into your Sportage quickly and easily with keyless entry.
Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2013 Kia Sportage

170,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

12046015

2013 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPBCA27D7376072

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Sportage is ready to take you on any adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway or your daily commute. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Sportage offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

The Sportage is equipped with all the essential features you need, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. It also boasts a host of convenient features, such as heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive effortless. This Sportage has been well-maintained and has a mileage of 170,000km. Come visit Right Choice Auto today and see this vehicle in person!

Here are 5 features that make this Sportage stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: This Sportage offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe during those chilly winter mornings with heated mirrors that quickly clear away frost.
  • Keyless Entry: Get into your Sportage quickly and easily with keyless entry.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Sportage