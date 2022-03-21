Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

176,622 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

EX

EX

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

176,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8794220
  • Stock #: 22419R
  • VIN: KNDPCCA28D7406287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning!

Love and lust at first sight. This new Kia Sportage is simply captivating. This 2013 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The Sportage compact crossover returns to the Kia lineup for 2013 with the same head-turning design, impressive power, outstanding fuel efficiency and a plethora of comfort and convenience features. Building on an already successful formula of strong attributes, the 2013 Sportage returns with additional exterior and interior enhancements, including standard LED headlamp accent lighting, power folding side mirrors, upgraded leather on the steering wheel, a standard sun visor extender and an optional Blue Interior Package.This SUV has 176,622 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

