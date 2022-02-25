Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus GX 460

139,538 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus GX 460

2013 Lexus GX 460

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus GX 460

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,538KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8326701
  • Stock #: 22036R
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX2D5050720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,538 KM

Vehicle Description

The Lexus GX stands out from the crowd of luxury SUVs with its tough body-on-frame construction and standard four-wheel drive system. This 2013 Lexus GX 460 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Luxury SUVs are a dime a dozen. They're mostly soft crossovers based on a car platform, but the Lexus GX 460 offers something different. The GX has body-on-frame construction giving it truck-like toughness and standard four-wheel drive to get you through anything nature throws your way. Don't let its toughness fool you. Step inside and you'll be welcomed by the luxurious interior you'd expect from a Lexus. Take luxury off the beaten path in the Lexus GS 460. This SUV has 139,538 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 14,491 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Ioniq H...
 19,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 68,807 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory