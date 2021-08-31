Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7730542
  VIN: JM3KE4DE0D0103715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX - All Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Rearview Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth/AUX, Power Options, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start and more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

