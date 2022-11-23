Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz E300

160,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Mercedes-Benz E300

2013 Mercedes-Benz E300

LUX

2013 Mercedes-Benz E300

LUX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9434988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean E CLASS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. FULLY loaded with all options. Heated seats, bluetooth, power sunroof, keyless entry, Navigation, back up camera and SO MUCH MORE !! True drivers car, 2 owners, NO ACCIDENTS !!! Deealer serviced with extensive service records. Just had full service at Mercedes. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Just a fantastic car that has always been looked after and is ready to go anywhere. ALl backed by a full 3 year warranty, 3000 per claim, unlimited kms and claims !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!

Vehicle Features

Sunroof / Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

