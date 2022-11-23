$21,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz E300
LUX
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean E CLASS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. FULLY loaded with all options. Heated seats, bluetooth, power sunroof, keyless entry, Navigation, back up camera and SO MUCH MORE !! True drivers car, 2 owners, NO ACCIDENTS !!! Deealer serviced with extensive service records. Just had full service at Mercedes. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Just a fantastic car that has always been looked after and is ready to go anywhere. ALl backed by a full 3 year warranty, 3000 per claim, unlimited kms and claims !!
Vehicle Features
