Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz S550

155,000 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz S550

2013 Mercedes-Benz S550

LUX - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz S550

LUX - AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286198
  • VIN: Wdd

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes S550 not E Class. S63 Clone ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

TRY YOUR TRADE. Price dropped.

 

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!

Full 3 year warranty included. Unlimited kms, 3000 per claim amount. Unlimited claims. 

 

TRY YOUR TRADE ! Price reduced, will sell for less with factory wheels.

This is an amazing car with a long list of upgrades. S63 Clone !! Just had major service at Mercedes with NEW tires, new cooloing lines, new brakes, new plugs. 

 

TUNED WITH DOWN PIPES TO 620 HP - Stage 2 +, coolder plugs, BMC air filters, custome down pipes, AMG 63 mufflers !!

 

CAR IS FULLY LOADED, SOME FEATURES INCLUDE NIGHT VISION, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MASSAGE SEATS, DYNAMIC SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, COURTESY LIGHTS, DISTRONIC PLUS

 

5% CERAMIC TINTS ALL AROUND, WINDSHIELD 35% TINT

- S63 AMG CUSTOM EXHAUST SYSTEM

- CUSTOM CARBON FIBRE DIFFUSER 

- CARBON FIBRE SPOILER

- CARBON FIBRE S63 SPLITTER

- CARBON FIBRE SIDE MIRRORS

- CUSTOM SIDE SKIRTS

- S63 BUMPER CONVERSION

- BLACKED OUT HEADLIGHTS AND FOGS

- CUSTOM LIGHTS OFF FEATURE

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 74,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Acadia SLE
 155,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 170,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory