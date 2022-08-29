$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Mercedes-Benz S550
LUX - AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9286198
- VIN: Wdd
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes S550 not E Class. S63 Clone ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
TRY YOUR TRADE. Price dropped.
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!
Full 3 year warranty included. Unlimited kms, 3000 per claim amount. Unlimited claims.
TRY YOUR TRADE ! Price reduced, will sell for less with factory wheels.
This is an amazing car with a long list of upgrades. S63 Clone !! Just had major service at Mercedes with NEW tires, new cooloing lines, new brakes, new plugs.
TUNED WITH DOWN PIPES TO 620 HP - Stage 2 +, coolder plugs, BMC air filters, custome down pipes, AMG 63 mufflers !!
CAR IS FULLY LOADED, SOME FEATURES INCLUDE NIGHT VISION, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MASSAGE SEATS, DYNAMIC SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, COURTESY LIGHTS, DISTRONIC PLUS
5% CERAMIC TINTS ALL AROUND, WINDSHIELD 35% TINT
- S63 AMG CUSTOM EXHAUST SYSTEM
- CUSTOM CARBON FIBRE DIFFUSER
- CARBON FIBRE SPOILER
- CARBON FIBRE S63 SPLITTER
- CARBON FIBRE SIDE MIRRORS
- CUSTOM SIDE SKIRTS
- S63 BUMPER CONVERSION
- BLACKED OUT HEADLIGHTS AND FOGS
- CUSTOM LIGHTS OFF FEATURE
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
