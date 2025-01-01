$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
2013 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan that offers both comfort and performance? Check out this stunning 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL, now available at Five Star Auto! This beauty boasts a sophisticated black exterior paired with a luxurious black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With only 23,000 km on the odometer, this Altima is practically brand new and ready to provide years of dependable driving pleasure.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Altima 3.5 SL is equipped with a Variable/CVT transmission, maximizing fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, this Altima offers excellent handling and control, making it a joy to drive in various road conditions.
Here are five features that make this Altima a standout:
- Premium Interior: Sink into the comfortable, black leather seats and enjoy the refined cabin environment.
- Powerful Performance: Experience the thrill of the responsive 6-cylinder engine.
- Fuel Efficiency: The advanced CVT transmission ensures you get the most out of every litre of fuel.
- Low Mileage: With only 23,000 km, this Altima has a long life ahead of it.
- Elegant Design: The timeless black exterior and sleek sedan body style create a head-turning aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196