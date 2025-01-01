Menu
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan that offers both comfort and performance? Check out this stunning 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL, now available at Five Star Auto! This beauty boasts a sophisticated black exterior paired with a luxurious black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With only 23,000 km on the odometer, this Altima is practically brand new and ready to provide years of dependable driving pleasure.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Altima 3.5 SL is equipped with a Variable/CVT transmission, maximizing fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, this Altima offers excellent handling and control, making it a joy to drive in various road conditions.

Here are five features that make this Altima a standout:

Premium Interior: Sink into the comfortable, black leather seats and enjoy the refined cabin environment.
Powerful Performance: Experience the thrill of the responsive 6-cylinder engine.
Fuel Efficiency: The advanced CVT transmission ensures you get the most out of every litre of fuel.
Low Mileage: With only 23,000 km, this Altima has a long life ahead of it.
Elegant Design: The timeless black exterior and sleek sedan body style create a head-turning aesthetic.

2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL
23,000 KM
$6,995 + taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196

VIN 1N4BL3APXDN487185

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
23,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan that offers both comfort and performance? Check out this stunning 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL, now available at Five Star Auto! This beauty boasts a sophisticated black exterior paired with a luxurious black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With only 23,000 km on the odometer, this Altima is practically brand new and ready to provide years of dependable driving pleasure.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Altima 3.5 SL is equipped with a Variable/CVT transmission, maximizing fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, this Altima offers excellent handling and control, making it a joy to drive in various road conditions.

Here are five features that make this Altima a standout:

  • Premium Interior: Sink into the comfortable, black leather seats and enjoy the refined cabin environment.
  • Powerful Performance: Experience the thrill of the responsive 6-cylinder engine.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The advanced CVT transmission ensures you get the most out of every litre of fuel.
  • Low Mileage: With only 23,000 km, this Altima has a long life ahead of it.
  • Elegant Design: The timeless black exterior and sleek sedan body style create a head-turning aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

