Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Juke

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Juke

SL

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678664
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR8DT223954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Really clean Local Trade in from a Family Member. Clean inside and out. Non smoker. Documented Service History and verification No Accidents on CarFax. New rear Brakes just done. Certified for $7900. A lot of value there!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2015 RAM 1500 Diesel...
 101,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2012 Isuzu NRR CREW ...
 94,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Volt
 136,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory