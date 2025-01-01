Menu
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Murano S at Five Star Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and enjoy peace of mind knowing youre prepared for anything. This Murano S comes equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, making for a quiet and comfortable ride. With 152,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-maintained and ready for many more adventures.

Here are five features that make this 2013 Nissan Murano S a standout:

All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence knowing your Murano S has you covered.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the thrill of a smooth and responsive engine that effortlessly handles any road conditions.
Comfortable CVT Transmission: Enjoy a quiet and relaxed driving experience with the smooth shifting of the CVT transmission.
Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek and modern blue exterior of this Murano S.

Stop by Five Star Auto today to see this impressive 2013 Nissan Murano S in person. You wont be disappointed!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2013 Nissan Murano

152,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano

S

12517375

2013 Nissan Murano

S

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW9DW302506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Murano S at Five Star Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and enjoy peace of mind knowing you're prepared for anything. This Murano S comes equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, making for a quiet and comfortable ride. With 152,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-maintained and ready for many more adventures.

Here are five features that make this 2013 Nissan Murano S a standout:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence knowing your Murano S has you covered.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
  3. Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the thrill of a smooth and responsive engine that effortlessly handles any road conditions.
  4. Comfortable CVT Transmission: Enjoy a quiet and relaxed driving experience with the smooth shifting of the CVT transmission.
  5. Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek and modern blue exterior of this Murano S.

Stop by Five Star Auto today to see this impressive 2013 Nissan Murano S in person. You won't be disappointed!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Nissan Murano