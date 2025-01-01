$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
S
2013 Nissan Murano
S
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Murano S at Five Star Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and enjoy peace of mind knowing you're prepared for anything. This Murano S comes equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, making for a quiet and comfortable ride. With 152,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-maintained and ready for many more adventures.
Here are five features that make this 2013 Nissan Murano S a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence knowing your Murano S has you covered.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the thrill of a smooth and responsive engine that effortlessly handles any road conditions.
- Comfortable CVT Transmission: Enjoy a quiet and relaxed driving experience with the smooth shifting of the CVT transmission.
- Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek and modern blue exterior of this Murano S.
Stop by Five Star Auto today to see this impressive 2013 Nissan Murano S in person. You won't be disappointed!
