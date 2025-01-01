$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
2013 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? This 2013 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL at Five Star Auto is a fantastic choice. Its striking blue exterior and sleek black interior offer a sophisticated presence on the road, while the powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system provide confident performance in any weather. With just 124,000km on the odometer, this Murano has plenty of life left and is ready to embark on new adventures with you.
This Murano is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth and efficient variable transmission ensures a comfortable ride, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This vehicle offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and head-turning style, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle.
Here's a taste of what makes this Murano stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or everyday errands.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience a great blend of performance and economy with its 6-cylinder engine.
- Smooth Variable Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience with the advanced transmission.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its head-turning blue exterior and sleek lines.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196