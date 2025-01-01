Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? This 2013 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL at Five Star Auto is a fantastic choice. Its striking blue exterior and sleek black interior offer a sophisticated presence on the road, while the powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system provide confident performance in any weather. With just 124,000km on the odometer, this Murano has plenty of life left and is ready to embark on new adventures with you.

This Murano is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth and efficient variable transmission ensures a comfortable ride, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This vehicle offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and head-turning style, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle.

Heres a taste of what makes this Murano stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or everyday errands.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience a great blend of performance and economy with its 6-cylinder engine.
Smooth Variable Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience with the advanced transmission.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its head-turning blue exterior and sleek lines.

2013 Nissan Murano

124,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano

AWD 4dr SL

12883754

2013 Nissan Murano

AWD 4dr SL

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW0DW307559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Nissan Murano