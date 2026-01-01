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<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Experience refined adventure in this stunning black 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM, now available at Five Star Auto. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a warm beige interior, offers a sophisticated presence that turns heads. Designed for versatility, this SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in any Canadian condition. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Murano is ready to embark on your next journey.</p><p>Step inside the Murano PLATINUM and discover a haven of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family road trips or weekend getaways. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this vehicle offers a driving experience that is both engaging and luxurious.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system seamlessly adapts to changing surfaces, providing superior traction and stability whether its a crisp winter morning or a rainy afternoon.</li><li><strong>PLATINUM Trim Luxury:</strong> Elevate your driving with the top-tier PLATINUM trim. Expect premium materials, exquisite detailing, and a host of upscale amenities designed to enhance every moment behind the wheel.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility:</strong> From hauling groceries to packing for a vacation, this Murano offers the perfect blend of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility. Its adaptable interior makes it the ideal companion for your active lifestyle.</li><li><strong>Smooth Variable Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency with the responsive Variable/CVT transmission. Its engineered to deliver a seamless and enjoyable ride every time.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Feel the robust performance of the 6-cylinder engine. It delivers ample power for confident merging, passing, and towing, ensuring you have the capability you need for any driving situation.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Nissan Murano

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

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14479507

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW6DW311325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Experience refined adventure in this stunning black 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM, now available at Five Star Auto. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a warm beige interior, offers a sophisticated presence that turns heads. Designed for versatility, this SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in any Canadian condition. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Murano is ready to embark on your next journey.

Step inside the Murano PLATINUM and discover a haven of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family road trips or weekend getaways. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this vehicle offers a driving experience that is both engaging and luxurious.

Here are five features that truly make this 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system seamlessly adapts to changing surfaces, providing superior traction and stability whether it's a crisp winter morning or a rainy afternoon.
  • PLATINUM Trim Luxury: Elevate your driving with the top-tier PLATINUM trim. Expect premium materials, exquisite detailing, and a host of upscale amenities designed to enhance every moment behind the wheel.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: From hauling groceries to packing for a vacation, this Murano offers the perfect blend of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility. Its adaptable interior makes it the ideal companion for your active lifestyle.
  • Smooth Variable Transmission: Experience effortless acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency with the responsive Variable/CVT transmission. It's engineered to deliver a seamless and enjoyable ride every time.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the robust performance of the 6-cylinder engine. It delivers ample power for confident merging, passing, and towing, ensuring you have the capability you need for any driving situation.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Nissan Murano