$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2013 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Experience refined adventure in this stunning black 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM, now available at Five Star Auto. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a warm beige interior, offers a sophisticated presence that turns heads. Designed for versatility, this SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in any Canadian condition. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Murano is ready to embark on your next journey.
Step inside the Murano PLATINUM and discover a haven of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family road trips or weekend getaways. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this vehicle offers a driving experience that is both engaging and luxurious.
Here are five features that truly make this 2013 Nissan Murano PLATINUM shine:
- All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system seamlessly adapts to changing surfaces, providing superior traction and stability whether it's a crisp winter morning or a rainy afternoon.
- PLATINUM Trim Luxury: Elevate your driving with the top-tier PLATINUM trim. Expect premium materials, exquisite detailing, and a host of upscale amenities designed to enhance every moment behind the wheel.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: From hauling groceries to packing for a vacation, this Murano offers the perfect blend of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility. Its adaptable interior makes it the ideal companion for your active lifestyle.
- Smooth Variable Transmission: Experience effortless acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency with the responsive Variable/CVT transmission. It's engineered to deliver a seamless and enjoyable ride every time.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the robust performance of the 6-cylinder engine. It delivers ample power for confident merging, passing, and towing, ensuring you have the capability you need for any driving situation.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196