2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7473087

7473087 VIN: JN8AS5MV1DW135416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

