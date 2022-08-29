2013 Nissan Rogue

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 5 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9081172

Stock #: 2EX7295A

VIN: JN8AS5MV8DW104776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2EX7295A

Mileage 165,507 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

