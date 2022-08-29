Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

165,507 KM

Details Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9081172
  2. 9081172
  3. 9081172
  4. 9081172
  5. 9081172
  6. 9081172
  7. 9081172
  8. 9081172
  9. 9081172
  10. 9081172
  11. 9081172
  12. 9081172
  13. 9081172
  14. 9081172
  15. 9081172
  16. 9081172
  17. 9081172
  18. 9081172
  19. 9081172
  20. 9081172
  21. 9081172
  22. 9081172
  23. 9081172
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

165,507KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9081172
  • Stock #: 2EX7295A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV8DW104776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EX7295A
  • Mileage 165,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 1,962 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 23,087 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 52,338 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory