2013 Nissan Rogue

130,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

AWD 4dr S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9449661
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV2DW106734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Rouge. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! Fully loaded with power everything, keyless entry and only 130000kms !!! 1 Owner car, that has always been dealer serviced. In great shape with recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes. Great SUV that has been well cared for and backed by a 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYINE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

