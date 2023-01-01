$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9449661
- VIN: JN8AS5MV2DW106734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Rouge. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! Fully loaded with power everything, keyless entry and only 130000kms !!! 1 Owner car, that has always been dealer serviced. In great shape with recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes. Great SUV that has been well cared for and backed by a 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYINE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
