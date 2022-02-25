$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8445039
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL784276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.
Super clean and well maintained car. FULLY load SR model. 1 OWNER CAR !! NO ACCIDENTS.. Dealer serviced, very very well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs great, nice car. Great on FUEL !! Easy to maintain. Great package , great car, ready to go anywhere !!!
WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2