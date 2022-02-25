2013 Nissan Sentra

Menu
170,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

SR

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8445039
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL784276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Super clean and well maintained car. FULLY load SR model. 1 OWNER CAR !! NO ACCIDENTS.. Dealer serviced, very very well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs great, nice car. Great on FUEL !! Easy to maintain. Great package , great car, ready to go anywhere !!!

WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

