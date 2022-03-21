$10,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8822492
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL784386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Fully loaded SR model. Super clean, loaded with heated leater seats, navigation unit, back up camera, sunroof and more !! Very well miantained unit, dealer serviced, 1 owner car. Recent tires, brakes, tune up etc. Car needs nothing . Nissan installed NEW TRANSMISSION. Car runs perfect. Great car, great on gas as well. WInter tires on rims included. Ready to go anywhere ! 2 year warranty included . 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
