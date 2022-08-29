Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219853
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL655978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Sentra. Full loaded with power package and MORE. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced unit with recent tires, brakes, full tune up and all fluids just changed as well. Great car, super GAS SAVER !!! runs great, priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 220,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 205,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory