$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9219853
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL655978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Sentra. Full loaded with power package and MORE. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced unit with recent tires, brakes, full tune up and all fluids just changed as well. Great car, super GAS SAVER !!! runs great, priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2