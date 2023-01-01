Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

50,213 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2013 Scion FR-S

2013 Scion FR-S

2DR CPE MAN

2013 Scion FR-S

2DR CPE MAN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

50,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993110
  • Stock #: P9153A
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA19D2723173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P9153A
  • Mileage 50,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

