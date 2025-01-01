Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Toyota Sienna

175,429 KM

Details Features

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12931196

2013 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1756918915
  2. 1756918915
  3. 1756918915
  4. 1756918915
  5. 1756918915
  6. 1756918915
  7. 1756918915
  8. 1756918915
  9. 1756918915
  10. 1756918915
  11. 1756918915
  12. 1756918915
  13. 1756918915
  14. 1756918915
  15. 1756918915
  16. 1756918915
  17. 1756918915
  18. 1756918915
  19. 1756918915
  20. 1756918915
  21. 1756918915
  22. 1756918915
Contact Seller

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,429KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDDK3DC2DS058406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 2759
  • Mileage 175,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 175,429 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l AWD l Nav for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l AWD l Nav 104,051 KM $17,650 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit Transit 350HD l Great Condition l Cube Truck for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Transit Transit 350HD l Great Condition l Cube Truck 171,400 KM $23,475 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2013 Toyota Sienna