CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCISDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black sedan with a grey interior has been meticulously maintained and is ready to hit the road with you. It boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable and efficient driving experience.

This Jetta has been well-loved but has plenty of life left in it, with only 165,000 km on the odometer. Its loaded with features that make it a great value, including:

Anti-lock brakes for confident stopping in any conditions.
Power windows, locks, and steering for a touch of luxury.
Bucket seats that offer comfort and support on long drives.
Side airbags to provide extra safety in the event of an accident.
Tilt steering wheel to find the perfect driving position.

Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Volkswagen Jetta. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

165,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

12210804

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ4DM278404

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCISDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black sedan with a grey interior has been meticulously maintained and is ready to hit the road with you. It boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable and efficient driving experience.

This Jetta has been well-loved but has plenty of life left in it, with only 165,000 km on the odometer. It's loaded with features that make it a great value, including:

  • Anti-lock brakes for confident stopping in any conditions.
  • Power windows, locks, and steering for a touch of luxury.
  • Bucket seats that offer comfort and support on long drives.
  • Side airbags to provide extra safety in the event of an accident.
  • Tilt steering wheel to find the perfect driving position.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Volkswagen Jetta. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

