$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCISDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ from Right Choice Auto. This sleek black sedan with a grey interior has been meticulously maintained and is ready to hit the road with you. It boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable and efficient driving experience.
This Jetta has been well-loved but has plenty of life left in it, with only 165,000 km on the odometer. It's loaded with features that make it a great value, including:
- Anti-lock brakes for confident stopping in any conditions.
- Power windows, locks, and steering for a touch of luxury.
- Bucket seats that offer comfort and support on long drives.
- Side airbags to provide extra safety in the event of an accident.
- Tilt steering wheel to find the perfect driving position.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Volkswagen Jetta. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797