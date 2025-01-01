Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ available now at Five Star Auto! This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or simply cruising around town. With its classic four-door sedan design, youll enjoy ample space for both passengers and cargo. This Jetta is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, offering a smooth and comfortable driving experience. This vehicle has been well-maintained and comes with 200,000km on the odometer.

This particular Jetta Trendline+ combines practicality with a touch of sophistication. Its black exterior and interior create a timeless aesthetic, while its efficient 4-cylinder engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this Volkswagen is designed to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Here are some of the features that make this Jetta stand out:

Fuel Efficiency: Get great mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Stylish Design: A classic black exterior, creating a timeless look.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Automatic Transmission: Offers a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Reliable Performance: Volkswagens reputation for quality and dependability.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0DM307560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

