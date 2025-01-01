$4,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ available now at Five Star Auto! This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or simply cruising around town. With its classic four-door sedan design, you'll enjoy ample space for both passengers and cargo. This Jetta is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, offering a smooth and comfortable driving experience. This vehicle has been well-maintained and comes with 200,000km on the odometer.
This particular Jetta Trendline+ combines practicality with a touch of sophistication. Its black exterior and interior create a timeless aesthetic, while its efficient 4-cylinder engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this Volkswagen is designed to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Here are some of the features that make this Jetta stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: Get great mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Stylish Design: A classic black exterior, creating a timeless look.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Offers a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Reliable Performance: Volkswagen's reputation for quality and dependability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196