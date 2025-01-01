Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! DIESEL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline in sleek black, ready to hit the Canadian roads. This Jetta offers a comfortable ride with its charcoal interior and is known for its impressive fuel economy thanks to its diesel engine. With 165,000 km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left and is a great option for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</p><p>This Jetta is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various road conditions. This sedan offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and performance, making it a smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that will make you want to drive it off the lot:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing power.</li><li><strong>DSG Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless and responsive gear changes.</li><li><strong>Comfortline Trim:</strong> Provides a comfortable and well-equipped interior.</li><li><strong>Black Exterior:</strong> A timeless and sophisticated look.</li><li><strong>Spacious Sedan Design:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

165,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ4DM431482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

