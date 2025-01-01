$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! DIESEL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline in sleek black, ready to hit the Canadian roads. This Jetta offers a comfortable ride with its charcoal interior and is known for its impressive fuel economy thanks to its diesel engine. With 165,000 km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left and is a great option for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
This Jetta is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various road conditions. This sedan offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and performance, making it a smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable vehicle.
Here are five features of this 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that will make you want to drive it off the lot:
- Turbocharged Diesel Engine: Experience impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing power.
- DSG Transmission: Enjoy seamless and responsive gear changes.
- Comfortline Trim: Provides a comfortable and well-equipped interior.
- Black Exterior: A timeless and sophisticated look.
- Spacious Sedan Design: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797