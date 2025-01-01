Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white sedan with a charcoal interior boasts a spacious cabin and a smooth-running 2.5L 5-cylinder engine, perfect for both city commutes and highway trips. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Passat has plenty of life left in it and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Trendline trim offers a great blend of comfort and practicality, with features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors to keep you comfortable year-round. Safety is also a top priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control keeping you and your passengers protected.</p><p>Here are five key features that make this Passat stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy generous legroom and comfortable seating for five, making it perfect for families or frequent passengers.</li><li><strong>Reliable Engine:</strong> The 2.5L 5-cylinder engine is known for its reliability and smooth performance, providing a balanced driving experience.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission for a smooth and comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in the winter with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear even in snowy conditions.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> The anti-lock brakes provide added safety and control in emergency situations, giving you the confidence to stay in control on the road.</li></ol><p>This 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline is ready to take you wherever you need to go, come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Volkswagen Passat

145,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAH7A32DC040225

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

