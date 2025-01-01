Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a blend of performance and luxury? Then check out this stunning 2014 Acura TL A-Spec, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black sedan boasts a timeless design that turns heads, and with its powerful 3.7L engine and SH-AWD system, its ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience in any weather condition. Inside, youll find a refined black interior that offers both comfort and sophistication. This Acura TL is a testament to Acuras commitment to quality and performance. It has 175,000km on the odometer.

This Acura TL A-Spec is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Imagine yourself cruising down the highway in a car that combines sporty handling with premium comfort.

Here are some of its standout features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Sport-tuned Suspension: Experience enhanced handling and a more engaging driving experience.
Powerful Engine: Enjoy exhilarating acceleration and performance from the robust 3.7L engine.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into premium leather seats and appreciate the refined cabin ambiance.
Aggressive Styling: Make a statement with the A-Spec trims sporty design elements.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Acura TL

175,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD A-Spec

12875879

2014 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD A-Spec

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F35EA800042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a blend of performance and luxury? Then check out this stunning 2014 Acura TL A-Spec, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black sedan boasts a timeless design that turns heads, and with its powerful 3.7L engine and SH-AWD system, it's ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience in any weather condition. Inside, you'll find a refined black interior that offers both comfort and sophistication. This Acura TL is a testament to Acura's commitment to quality and performance. It has 175,000km on the odometer.

This Acura TL A-Spec is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Imagine yourself cruising down the highway in a car that combines sporty handling with premium comfort.

Here are some of its standout features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Sport-tuned Suspension: Experience enhanced handling and a more engaging driving experience.
  • Powerful Engine: Enjoy exhilarating acceleration and performance from the robust 3.7L engine.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into premium leather seats and appreciate the refined cabin ambiance.
  • Aggressive Styling: Make a statement with the A-Spec trim's sporty design elements.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$12,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Acura TL