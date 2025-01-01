$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Acura TL
4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD A-Spec
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a blend of performance and luxury? Then check out this stunning 2014 Acura TL A-Spec, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black sedan boasts a timeless design that turns heads, and with its powerful 3.7L engine and SH-AWD system, it's ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience in any weather condition. Inside, you'll find a refined black interior that offers both comfort and sophistication. This Acura TL is a testament to Acura's commitment to quality and performance. It has 175,000km on the odometer.
This Acura TL A-Spec is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Imagine yourself cruising down the highway in a car that combines sporty handling with premium comfort.
Here are some of its standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Sport-tuned Suspension: Experience enhanced handling and a more engaging driving experience.
- Powerful Engine: Enjoy exhilarating acceleration and performance from the robust 3.7L engine.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into premium leather seats and appreciate the refined cabin ambiance.
- Aggressive Styling: Make a statement with the A-Spec trim's sporty design elements.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
