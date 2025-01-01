$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Regal
4dr Sdn Turbo AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2014 Buick Regal Turbo AWD. This stunning black sedan boasts a luxurious beige interior and offers a driving experience that's both refined and engaging. With only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Regal is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect choice for navigating our diverse Canadian roads.
This Regal is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its Turbocharged 2L engine provides peppy performance and passing power, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes. The sedan's spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo. The 2014 Buick Regal from Right Choice Auto is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, performance, and sophistication.
Here are five of the most exciting features:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power whenever you need it.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefooted grip of all-wheel drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of a beautifully appointed beige interior.
- Sleek Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with this head-turning black sedan.
- Fuel Efficiency: The flex-fuel engine gives you the flexibility to fill up at your convenience.
Vehicle Features
