Looking for a stylish and capable sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2014 Buick Regal Turbo AWD. This stunning black sedan boasts a luxurious beige interior and offers a driving experience thats both refined and engaging. With only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Regal is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect choice for navigating our diverse Canadian roads.

This Regal is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its Turbocharged 2L engine provides peppy performance and passing power, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes. The sedans spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo. The 2014 Buick Regal from Right Choice Auto is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, performance, and sophistication.

Here are five of the most exciting features:

Turbocharged Performance: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power whenever you need it.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefooted grip of all-wheel drive.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of a beautifully appointed beige interior.
Sleek Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with this head-turning black sedan.
Fuel Efficiency: The flex-fuel engine gives you the flexibility to fill up at your convenience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2G4GL5EX0E9239839

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable sedan that can handle the Canadian elements? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, used 2014 Buick Regal Turbo AWD. This stunning black sedan boasts a luxurious beige interior and offers a driving experience that's both refined and engaging. With only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Regal is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect choice for navigating our diverse Canadian roads.

This Regal is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its Turbocharged 2L engine provides peppy performance and passing power, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes. The sedan's spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo. The 2014 Buick Regal from Right Choice Auto is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, performance, and sophistication.

Here are five of the most exciting features:

  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power whenever you need it.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefooted grip of all-wheel drive.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of a beautifully appointed beige interior.
  • Sleek Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with this head-turning black sedan.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The flex-fuel engine gives you the flexibility to fill up at your convenience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

