2014 Buick Verano
Convenience 1
2014 Buick Verano
Convenience 1
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a touch of luxury without the hefty price tag? Right Choice Auto has a beautiful, used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 that's ready to elevate your daily drive. This sleek sedan is a head-turner, painted in a vibrant red exterior, and features a refined beige interior that invites comfort. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Buick Verano offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll have confident handling in various road conditions. The odometer reads 145,000 km, giving you a sense of its history and value.
This Buick Verano is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The 4-door sedan offers easy access for passengers, making it a practical choice for families or those who frequently transport others. The car runs on gasoline and offers all the luxury you'd expect of a Buick.
Here are five features that make this 2014 Buick Verano a standout:
- Elegant Styling: Turns heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the cozy beige interior.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Get great gas mileage.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Makes for easy and relaxed driving.
- Reliable Performance: Ready to take on your daily adventures.
Vehicle Features
905-878-1797