Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a touch of luxury without the hefty price tag? Right Choice Auto has a beautiful, used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 thats ready to elevate your daily drive. This sleek sedan is a head-turner, painted in a vibrant red exterior, and features a refined beige interior that invites comfort. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Buick Verano offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Plus, with front-wheel drive, youll have confident handling in various road conditions. The odometer reads 145,000 km, giving you a sense of its history and value.</p><p>This Buick Verano is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The 4-door sedan offers easy access for passengers, making it a practical choice for families or those who frequently transport others. The car runs on gasoline and offers all the luxury youd expect of a Buick.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2014 Buick Verano a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Elegant Styling:</strong> Turns heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Sink into the cozy beige interior.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Get great gas mileage.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Makes for easy and relaxed driving.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Ready to take on your daily adventures.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Buick Verano

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Verano

Convenience 1

Watch This Vehicle
13491080

2014 Buick Verano

Convenience 1

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1768925617575
  2. 1768925618055
  3. 1768925618476
  4. 1768925618926
  5. 1768925619344
  6. 1768925619735
  7. 1768925620176
  8. 1768925620575
  9. 1768925620989
  10. 1768925621407
  11. 1768925621869
  12. 1768925622287
  13. 1768925622734
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PP5SK9E4166194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a touch of luxury without the hefty price tag? Right Choice Auto has a beautiful, used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 that's ready to elevate your daily drive. This sleek sedan is a head-turner, painted in a vibrant red exterior, and features a refined beige interior that invites comfort. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Buick Verano offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll have confident handling in various road conditions. The odometer reads 145,000 km, giving you a sense of its history and value.

This Buick Verano is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The 4-door sedan offers easy access for passengers, making it a practical choice for families or those who frequently transport others. The car runs on gasoline and offers all the luxury you'd expect of a Buick.

Here are five features that make this 2014 Buick Verano a standout:

  • Elegant Styling: Turns heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the cozy beige interior.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Get great gas mileage.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Makes for easy and relaxed driving.
  • Reliable Performance: Ready to take on your daily adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 145,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 115,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 165,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Buick Verano