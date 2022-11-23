Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

125,002 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2.0L TURBO | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

125,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9392683
  • Stock #: P8542A
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX8E0190301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8542A
  • Mileage 125,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

