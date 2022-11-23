2014 Cadillac ATS

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

P8542A VIN: 1G6AG5RX8E0190301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8542A

Mileage 125,002 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bose Sound System Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

