2014 Cadillac CTS

49,809 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

PREMIUM AWD | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 49K

PREMIUM AWD | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 49K

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9384790
  • Stock #: P8723
  • VIN: 1G6AZ5S37E0131192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

