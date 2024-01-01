2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BeFjPT9V_P4?si=7xi0zPX_-HJX3Mcr" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe></div><div><br /></div><div><br> <br> CarFax:<a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EPfceaRaHvnT6ertGvnHyjdfWNKw0u8U style="color: #a00014">https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EPfceaRaHvnT6ertGvnHyjdfWNKw0u8U</a> <br> <br> Yes we take trade in vehicles. <br> <br> Check us out on youtube: <a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeFjPT9V_P4 style="color: #a00014">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeFjPT9V_P4</a><br> <br> Like us on Facebook: <a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ style=color: #a00014>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a><br> <br> We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. <br> <br>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. <br> <br>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. <br> <br>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. <br> <br>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. <br> <br>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! <br> <br>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. <br> <br>Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com <br> <br> Email: sales@munromotors.com <br> <br>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. <br> <br> Delivery is available. Ask for details <br> <br> All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. <br> <br>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.<br> <br><br> <br><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmunromotors%2Fposts%2F1976533635888743&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="665" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe></div>

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

19,383 KM

Details Description Features

$61,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Z51 Cpe 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Z51 Cpe 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 10964648
  2. 10964648
  3. 10964648
  4. 10964648
  5. 10964648
  6. 10964648
  7. 10964648
  8. 10964648
  9. 10964648
  10. 10964648
  11. 10964648
  12. 10964648
  13. 10964648
  14. 10964648
  15. 10964648
  16. 10964648
  17. 10964648
  18. 10964648
  19. 10964648
  20. 10964648
  21. 10964648
  22. 10964648
  23. 10964648
  24. 10964648
  25. 10964648
  26. 10964648
  27. 10964648
  28. 10964648
  29. 10964648
  30. 10964648
  31. 10964648
  32. 10964648
  33. 10964648
  34. 10964648
  35. 10964648
  36. 10964648
  37. 10964648
  38. 10964648
  39. 10964648
  40. 10964648
  41. 10964648
  42. 10964648
  43. 10964648
  44. 10964648
  45. 10964648
  46. 10964648
  47. 10964648
  48. 10964648
  49. 10964648
  50. 10964648
Contact Seller

$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YL2D78E5103490

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103490
  • Mileage 19,383 KM

Vehicle Description




CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EPfceaRaHvnT6ertGvnHyjdfWNKw0u8U

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeFjPT9V_P4

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT 33,808 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 43,808 KM $69,988 + tax & lic
Used 1966 Chevrolet Nova for sale in Brantford, ON
1966 Chevrolet Nova 89,833 KM $56,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Corvette