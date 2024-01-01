$51,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 134999
- Mileage 30,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, NPP Performance Exhaust (Dual Mode), Transparent Removable Roof, Chrome Rims, Dark Grey Brake Calipers, Chrome Badge Package, Body Coloured Rear Spoiler, Carbon Flash Vents, Navigation, & Brownstone Leather Interior.
The Stingray is one of the most iconic car names ever. With its split-window inspired fastback style draped over a perfectly balanced chassis and precision-crafted interior, Stingray Coupe is a modern interpretation of the Corvette legacy.
The 6.2L V8 produces 460HP & is paired to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission.
This beautiful rare colour is named Night Race Blue Metallic & really pairs well with the Brownstone Leather & Suede Interior.
3LT Interior includes: Napa Leather GT Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, MEM Memory Seating, 8 Way Driver/Passenger Seat Adjusters, Power Bolster & Lumbar, Premium Napa Leather Seating surfaces; & Leather-Wrapped Dash/Instrument Panel, Console & Door Panels., Carpeted Floor Mats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio/Voice/Driver Info Centre, HUD Heads Up Display, Bose 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, NAV Navigation, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
You'll also enjoy features such as Radio Infotainment with Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Dual Auto Zone Climate Control, Light Sensitive Mirrors, Power Mirrors/Windows/Locks, Push Button Start, & Carbon Appearance Dash.
Carfax is clean with only 30K kms. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P6q1fDBTPYvXCXeP5if3MCdmF95T0hxG
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
