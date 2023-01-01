$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10219293
- VIN: 1G1PE5SBXE7316315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean car.. LOADED with leather, heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, bluetooth and MORe. Super clean, 1 owner, no accidnts great kms for the year. Recent tune up, tires and brakes., Just a great clean car..
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
