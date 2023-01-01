Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

190,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497435
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7265866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, extremely well looked after and maintanined. Full convience package with bluetooth and so much more. REcent tires, brakes, tune up and more,.. Priced to SELL, GAS SAVER !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

