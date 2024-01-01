$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car.. Loaded with convenice package, back up camara and more. ONLY 120000KMS. 1 OWNER car that has been very very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, very clean. Ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
