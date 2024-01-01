Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean car.. Loaded with convenice package, back up camara and more. ONLY 120000KMS. 1 OWNER car that has been very very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, very clean. Ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

120,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7125539

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car.. Loaded with convenice package, back up camara and more. ONLY 120000KMS. 1 OWNER car that has been very very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, very clean. Ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

