<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean CRUZE LT .. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Great clean car. 2 owner car that has been very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great clean car. Fully loaded . Runs great. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER IN 2024 </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB8E7241796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean CRUZE LT .. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Great clean car. 2 owner car that has been very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great clean car. Fully loaded . Runs great. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER IN 2024 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze