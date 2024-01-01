Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean CRUZE just loaded with heated seats, sunroof, leather, back up camera and more.. NO ACCIDENTS !! 1 owner car that has been very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

135,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB8E7360510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean CRUZE just loaded with heated seats, sunroof, leather, back up camera and more.. NO ACCIDENTS !! 1 owner car that has been very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
