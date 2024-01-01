$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
RS MODEL. NO ACCIDENTS, great service history with recent brakes, tires, tune up and and so much more. Fully loaded with heated seats, back up camera, factory remote starter and so much more. Great car that has been well looked after.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
