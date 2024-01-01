Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue beauty is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. With its comfortable black leather interior, youll feel like youre in a luxury car. The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power while still being fuel-efficient. The 2LT trim level adds even more features, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a sunroof. This Cruze is ready for the road, with 170,000km on the odometer.

Here are five features that will make you say Wow! about this used Chevrolet Cruze:

Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort and style with the plush leather seats.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the heated mirrors.
Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling for keys with the convenience of keyless entry.
Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto is waiting for its new owner. Contact us today for more information.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 2lt

4dr Sdn 2lt

11992344

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB6E7303982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze