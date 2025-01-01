Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, SNOW TIRES AND WHEELS INCLUDED!!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey sedan with a black interior boasts a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. With 140,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find comfortable bucket seats wrapped in luxurious leather, perfect for long drives. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and enjoy features like cruise control and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience. This Cruze also comes equipped with a security system, keyless entry, and power windows and door locks, ensuring your peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:</p><ol><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seats, adding a touch of class to your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with confidence and enhanced safety thanks to automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Cruze with ease using the keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Door Locks:</strong> Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, making your driving experience smoother and more enjoyable.</li></ol><p>Stop by Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Watch This Vehicle
12120390

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1737641714
  2. 1737641717
  3. 1737641721
  4. 1737641727
  5. 1737641735
  6. 1737641740
  7. 1737641747
  8. 1737641751
  9. 1737641755
  10. 1737641760
  11. 1737641765
  12. 1737641770
  13. 1737641774
  14. 1737641780
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB4E7262252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, SNOW TIRES AND WHEELS INCLUDED!!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey sedan with a black interior boasts a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. With 140,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find comfortable bucket seats wrapped in luxurious leather, perfect for long drives. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and enjoy features like cruise control and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience. This Cruze also comes equipped with a security system, keyless entry, and power windows and door locks, ensuring your peace of mind.

Here are five standout features of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:

  1. Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seats, adding a touch of class to your daily commute.
  2. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
  3. Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence and enhanced safety thanks to automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with ease using the keyless entry system.
  5. Power Windows and Door Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, making your driving experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Stop by Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 140,000 KM $8,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail* for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail* 140,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 220,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze