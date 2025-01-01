$8,299+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, SNOW TIRES AND WHEELS INCLUDED!!!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey sedan with a black interior boasts a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. With 140,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find comfortable bucket seats wrapped in luxurious leather, perfect for long drives. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and enjoy features like cruise control and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience. This Cruze also comes equipped with a security system, keyless entry, and power windows and door locks, ensuring your peace of mind.
Here are five standout features of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seats, adding a touch of class to your daily commute.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence and enhanced safety thanks to automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with ease using the keyless entry system.
- Power Windows and Door Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, making your driving experience smoother and more enjoyable.
Stop by Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive!
