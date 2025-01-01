Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek gray sedan boasts a comfortable gray interior and comes equipped with a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the highway. With 125,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.

This well-maintained Cruze is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable. Stay cool in the summer with air conditioning, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, all while cruising in comfort with the tilt steering wheel and heated mirrors.

Here are five features that will make this Cruze a top choice:

Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with a push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.
Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear even on frosty mornings.
Power Windows: Roll down the windows for fresh air and a more enjoyable driving experience.
Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors to the perfect position with the touch of a button.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the ideal driving position for a comfortable ride.

Come visit Right Choice Auto today and take this stylish and reliable Cruze for a test drive!

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

VIN 1G1PC5SB7E7248643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze