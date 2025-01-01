Menu
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This stylish blue beauty features a sleek design and a spacious interior, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze delivers a smooth and efficient ride.

This pre-owned Cruze has been well-maintained with 160,000km on the odometer. Its packed with features that will keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including leather seats, a sunroof, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control while you cruise in comfort. This Cruze is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable sedan with a touch of luxury.

Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:

Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button!
Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings.
Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your car with a simple touch.
Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

160,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This stylish blue beauty features a sleek design and a spacious interior, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze delivers a smooth and efficient ride.

This pre-owned Cruze has been well-maintained with 160,000km on the odometer. It's packed with features that will keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including leather seats, a sunroof, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control while you cruise in comfort. This Cruze is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable sedan with a touch of luxury.

  1. Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button!
  2. Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings.
  4. Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your car with a simple touch.
  5. Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

