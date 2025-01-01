$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This stylish blue beauty features a sleek design and a spacious interior, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze delivers a smooth and efficient ride.
This pre-owned Cruze has been well-maintained with 160,000km on the odometer. It's packed with features that will keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including leather seats, a sunroof, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control while you cruise in comfort. This Cruze is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable sedan with a touch of luxury.
Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button!
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your car with a simple touch.
- Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
905-878-1797