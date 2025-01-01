Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT from Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with grey cloth seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, while its automatic transmission ensures smooth transitions. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left in it.

This well-equipped Cruze offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights that adapt to changing light conditions, keeping you safe and visible on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and relax knowing youre protected with a comprehensive safety suite that includes anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a powerful sound system with a CD player.

Ready to experience the practicality and style of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze? Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself.

Here are 5 of the Cruzes features that offer the most sizzle:

Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible on the road, no matter the time of day.
Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and clear-sighted even on cold mornings.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car with just a touch.
Power Windows and Locks: Effortless convenience at your fingertips.
Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing youre in control even on slick surfaces.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT from Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with grey cloth seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, while its automatic transmission ensures smooth transitions. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left in it.

This well-equipped Cruze offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights that adapt to changing light conditions, keeping you safe and visible on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and relax knowing you're protected with a comprehensive safety suite that includes anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a powerful sound system with a CD player.

Ready to experience the practicality and style of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze? Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself.

Here are 5 of the Cruze's features that offer the most sizzle:

  1. Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible on the road, no matter the time of day.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and clear-sighted even on cold mornings.
  3. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car with just a touch.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Effortless convenience at your fingertips.
  5. Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing you're in control even on slick surfaces.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze