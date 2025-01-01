$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT from Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with grey cloth seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, while its automatic transmission ensures smooth transitions. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left in it.
This well-equipped Cruze offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights that adapt to changing light conditions, keeping you safe and visible on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and relax knowing you're protected with a comprehensive safety suite that includes anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a powerful sound system with a CD player.
Ready to experience the practicality and style of this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze? Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself.
Here are 5 of the Cruze's features that offer the most sizzle:
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible on the road, no matter the time of day.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and clear-sighted even on cold mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car with just a touch.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortless convenience at your fingertips.
- Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing you're in control even on slick surfaces.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
