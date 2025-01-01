$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With 180,000km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to features like automatic headlights, power windows, power steering, and cruise control. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Cruze is packed with features designed to keep you safe and entertained on every journey.
Here are five sizzle-worthy features to entice buyers:
- Sleek Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with the eye-catching red exterior.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Enjoy a spacious and stylish cabin with black leather seats.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, even in low-light conditions.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride on long trips.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips with easy access to your vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
