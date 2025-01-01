Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With 180,000km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to features like automatic headlights, power windows, power steering, and cruise control. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Cruze is packed with features designed to keep you safe and entertained on every journey.</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzle-worthy features to entice buyers:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Red Exterior:</strong> Make a statement wherever you go with the eye-catching red exterior.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Enjoy a spacious and stylish cabin with black leather seats.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently, even in low-light conditions.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride on long trips.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips with easy access to your vehicle.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle
12445633

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1745502863
  2. 1745502865
  3. 1745502867
  4. 1745502870
  5. 1745502873
  6. 1745502876
  7. 1745502879
  8. 1745502882
  9. 1745502916
  10. 1745502919
  11. 1745502922
  12. 1745502925
  13. 1745502928
  14. 1745502931
  15. 1745502935
  16. 1745502937
  17. 1745502941
  18. 1745502943
  19. 1745502948
  20. 1745502952
  21. 1745502956
  22. 1745502961
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB1E7386405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With 180,000km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to features like automatic headlights, power windows, power steering, and cruise control. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Cruze is packed with features designed to keep you safe and entertained on every journey.

Here are five sizzle-worthy features to entice buyers:

  • Sleek Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with the eye-catching red exterior.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Enjoy a spacious and stylish cabin with black leather seats.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, even in low-light conditions.
  • Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride on long trips.
  • Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips with easy access to your vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Kia Rio EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Kia Rio EX 150,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 100,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti QX56 4WD 4dr 7-pass for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Infiniti QX56 4WD 4dr 7-pass 220,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze