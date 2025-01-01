$8,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This white beauty with a black interior is a perfect blend of comfort and practicality. The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with the automatic transmission provides a smooth and efficient ride, making it ideal for daily commutes and weekend adventures. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has only 145,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of leather seats and the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated mirrors and enjoy the added safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Cruze is loaded with features, including a CD player, cruise control, and keyless entry, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!"
- Leather Seats: Indulge in the luxury of soft leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.
- Heated Mirrors: No more scraping frost off your mirrors on cold mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with the push of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Control your windows and door locks at the touch of a button.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safer and more comfortably with headlights that adjust automatically to changing light conditions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
