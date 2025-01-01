Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto. This white beauty with a black interior is a perfect blend of comfort and practicality. The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with the automatic transmission provides a smooth and efficient ride, making it ideal for daily commutes and weekend adventures. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has only 145,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of leather seats and the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated mirrors and enjoy the added safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Cruze is loaded with features, including a CD player, cruise control, and keyless entry, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!

Leather Seats: Indulge in the luxury of soft leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.
Heated Mirrors: No more scraping frost off your mirrors on cold mornings.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with the push of a button.
Power Windows and Locks: Control your windows and door locks at the touch of a button.
Automatic Headlights: Drive safer and more comfortably with headlights that adjust automatically to changing light conditions.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB2E7416330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

