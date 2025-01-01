Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, green Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. With its black interior, youll enjoy a refined cabin space designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has only 84,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This Cruze is equipped with a responsive 1.4L engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, it offers great handling and stability, especially in various Canadian weather conditions. The four-door design provides easy access for everyone, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Eco-Friendly Efficiency:</strong> Experience impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Sleek Sedan Design:</strong> The Cruzes modern design makes a statement on the road.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the black interior designed for your comfort.</li><li><strong>Well-Maintained with Low Mileage:</strong> This Cruze has only 84,000km.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn ECO

Watch This Vehicle
12675285

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn ECO

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1750603272008
  2. 1750603272530
  3. 1750603272937
  4. 1750603273359
  5. 1750603273805
  6. 1750603274212
  7. 1750603274679
  8. 1750603275126
  9. 1750603275568
  10. 1750603275989
  11. 1750603276427
  12. 1750603276834
  13. 1750603277292
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PH5SB0E7252504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, green Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. With its black interior, you'll enjoy a refined cabin space designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has only 84,000km on the odometer.

This Cruze is equipped with a responsive 1.4L engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, it offers great handling and stability, especially in various Canadian weather conditions. The four-door design provides easy access for everyone, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.

Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco stand out:

  • Eco-Friendly Efficiency: Experience impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Sleek Sedan Design: The Cruze's modern design makes a statement on the road.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the black interior designed for your comfort.
  • Well-Maintained with Low Mileage: This Cruze has only 84,000km.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 160,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg 200,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Acura MDX 210,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze