2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn ECO
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, green Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. With its black interior, you'll enjoy a refined cabin space designed for both driver and passenger comfort. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has only 84,000km on the odometer.
This Cruze is equipped with a responsive 1.4L engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. As a front-wheel-drive sedan, it offers great handling and stability, especially in various Canadian weather conditions. The four-door design provides easy access for everyone, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.
Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco stand out:
- Eco-Friendly Efficiency: Experience impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Sleek Sedan Design: The Cruze's modern design makes a statement on the road.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the black interior designed for your comfort.
- Well-Maintained with Low Mileage: This Cruze has only 84,000km.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
905-878-1797