Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you: a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT. This Cruze is ready to hit the road and offers a comfortable driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This sedan is equipped with a responsive 1.4L engine and automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and enjoyable ride. With front-wheel drive, youll have confident handling in various driving conditions.

This well-maintained 2014 Chevrolet Cruze has 130,000km on the odometer. Its a practical choice that doesnt sacrifice style. Its sleek sedan design and practical features make it an excellent option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle.

Here are five features youll love about this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine, making it a smart choice for those looking to minimize fuel costs.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for both city and highway driving.
Spacious Sedan Design: Experience ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
Reliable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from Chevrolets reputation for dependability and quality, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
Modern Sedan Style: The Cruze has a stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

130,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB1E7283338

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you: a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT. This Cruze is ready to hit the road and offers a comfortable driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This sedan is equipped with a responsive 1.4L engine and automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and enjoyable ride. With front-wheel drive, you'll have confident handling in various driving conditions.

This well-maintained 2014 Chevrolet Cruze has 130,000km on the odometer. It's a practical choice that doesn't sacrifice style. Its sleek sedan design and practical features make it an excellent option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle.

Here are five features you'll love about this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine, making it a smart choice for those looking to minimize fuel costs.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for both city and highway driving.
  • Spacious Sedan Design: Experience ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
  • Reliable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from Chevrolet's reputation for dependability and quality, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
  • Modern Sedan Style: The Cruze has a stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze