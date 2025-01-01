Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sharp 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto. This Cruze, painted in a striking green, offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a sleek sedan body style and a classic black interior, this Cruze combines style and functionality in one attractive package. Having travelled 120,000 km, this Cruze has plenty of life left to give!

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.4L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy. The Cruzes front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. It is a four-door sedan, so you will have no problem fitting the whole family!

Here are five features that make this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze a compelling choice:

Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.4L engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with the Cruzes stylish and aerodynamic sedan body.
Comfortable Interior: The black interior provides a cozy and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and control in various weather conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

905-878-1797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Steel Wheels

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze