$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sharp 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto. This Cruze, painted in a striking green, offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a sleek sedan body style and a classic black interior, this Cruze combines style and functionality in one attractive package. Having travelled 120,000 km, this Cruze has plenty of life left to give!
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy. The Cruze's front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. It is a four-door sedan, so you will have no problem fitting the whole family!
Here are five features that make this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze a compelling choice:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.4L engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with the Cruze's stylish and aerodynamic sedan body.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior provides a cozy and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
- Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and control in various weather conditions.
