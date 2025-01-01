$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2LS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 60000KMS !!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty offers a comfortable black interior, perfect for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer.
This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed for your convenience and safety. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a practical choice that offers a blend of performance and economy. You'll find it's a great option for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle that's ready to hit the road!
Here are some of the Cruze's most appealing features:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save on gas with the Cruze's economical 2L engine, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable black interior, designed to make every ride a pleasant experience.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, making your drives effortless.
- Sleek Exterior: Turn heads with the Cruze's stylish blue exterior, a head-turning colour that will make you proud to drive it.
- Low Mileage: With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer, promising years of reliable driving.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
