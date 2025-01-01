Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 60000KMS !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty offers a comfortable black interior, perfect for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer.

This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed for your convenience and safety. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a practical choice that offers a blend of performance and economy. Youll find its a great option for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle thats ready to hit the road!

Here are some of the Cruzes most appealing features:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save on gas with the Cruzes economical 2L engine, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable black interior, designed to make every ride a pleasant experience.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, making your drives effortless.
Sleek Exterior: Turn heads with the Cruzes stylish blue exterior, a head-turning colour that will make you proud to drive it.
Low Mileage: With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer, promising years of reliable driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

60,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LS

13316738

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LS

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH0E7360799

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 60000KMS !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty offers a comfortable black interior, perfect for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer.

This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed for your convenience and safety. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a practical choice that offers a blend of performance and economy. You'll find it's a great option for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle that's ready to hit the road!

Here are some of the Cruze's most appealing features:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save on gas with the Cruze's economical 2L engine, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable black interior, designed to make every ride a pleasant experience.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, making your drives effortless.
  • Sleek Exterior: Turn heads with the Cruze's stylish blue exterior, a head-turning colour that will make you proud to drive it.
  • Low Mileage: With only 60,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer, promising years of reliable driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Cruze