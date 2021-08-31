Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730878
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7341542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very clean 2014 Chev Cruz LT. Fully loaded with remote starter. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes all aoriubd and full tune up with fluid chages !! Just a super well maintained car. Always serviced on time. No issues, drives like a new car. Great on fuel !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Ford Escape XLT
 195,000 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit LX
 170,000 KM
$4,699 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 140,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory