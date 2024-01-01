Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Nice clean EQUINOX.... NO ACCIDENTS and ver very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune and and more. Extensive service history. Always serviced on time. Fully loaded, back up camera and more. Runs and drives liek a new SUV !</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

185,000 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNALBEK0EZ102555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean EQUINOX.... NO ACCIDENTS and ver very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune and and more. Extensive service history. Always serviced on time. Fully loaded, back up camera and more. Runs and drives liek a new SUV !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Equinox