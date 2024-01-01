$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean EQUINOX.... NO ACCIDENTS and ver very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune and and more. Extensive service history. Always serviced on time. Fully loaded, back up camera and more. Runs and drives liek a new SUV !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
