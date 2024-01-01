Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, 7 Passenger model. ONLY 135000kms !!! Super clean Accadia, very very well looked after with recemt tires, brakes, tune up and more. In really nice shape. Fully loaded, navigation and back up camera as well. Very nice people mover !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

135,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr 2LT

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr 2LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1726582808
  2. 1726582810
  3. 1726582812
  4. 1726582816
  5. 1726582818
  6. 1726582821
  7. 1726582824
  8. 1726582826
  9. 1726582828
  10. 1726582831
  11. 1726582835
  12. 1726582838
  13. 1726582840
  14. 1726582842
  15. 1726582845
  16. 1726582847
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNKRHKDXEJ259293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, 7 Passenger model. ONLY 135000kms !!! Super clean Accadia, very very well looked after with recemt tires, brakes, tune up and more. In really nice shape. Fully loaded, navigation and back up camera as well. Very nice people mover !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Traverse